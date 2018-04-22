BBNaija 'Double Wahala records 170m votes- Official - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

BBNaija ‘Double Wahala records 170m votes- Official – P.M. News
BBNaija 'Double Wahala records 170m votes- Official
One hundred and seventy million people voted this season at the just concluded BBNaija “Double Wahala'reality TV show, organisers said. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the TV reality show said this on Sunday. He said also that 30 million people voted in the …
