BBNaija ‘Double Wahala records 170m votes- Official — Nigeria Today

BBNaija ‘Double Wahala records 170m votes- Official

170 million people voted this season at the just concluded BBNaija “Double Wahala’reality TV show, organisers said . Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the TV reality show said this on Sunday. He said also that 30 million people voted in the final that saw Miracle Igbokwe clinching the prize money of N25 million and a SUV worth N12million and a trip for two valued at N4.

