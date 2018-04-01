BBNaija 'Double Wahala': Show sponsors displeased as CeeC alters dress, insults dressmaker - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’: Show sponsors displeased as CeeC alters dress, insults dressmaker – Vanguard
Abuja – Official sponsors of the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, Payporte, have expressed their displeasure at the comments made by housemate CeeC about her party dress before she altered it on Saturday. Housemate, Ceec. They took to their official …
