BBNaija `Double Wahala’ viewers crown Tobi ‘Ultimate Head of House’ — Nigeria Today

BBNaija `Double Wahala’ viewers crown Tobi ‘Ultimate Head of House’

Tobi Bakre, has been voted by viewers of the ongoing Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ as the ‘Ultimate Head of House’. The housemate, who competed alongside past HOH including Miracle, Nina, Alex, Khloe and BamBam, grabbed the title after he gathered the most votes. According to the show’s official Instagram handle @bigbronaija, Tobi gathered a total of 60, 704 votes, while Alex came second with 59, 466 votes and Miracle dragged at third position with 26, 427 votes.

