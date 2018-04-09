BBNaija: Drama As Housemates Trade Words On Why They Formed Alliance — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Drama As Housemates Trade Words On Why They Formed Alliance

Big Brother Naija Housemates were involved in a heated argument on Monday afternoon, based on the question Ebuka had asked two of the housemates, Anto and Tobi, during the live eviction show on Sunday.

The host, Ebuka, had asked about the alliance being formed by housemates. He asked to know who started the alliance.

On the one hand, there is Tobi, Miracle, Alex and Nina; on the other, we have Khloe, Cee-C and Lolu; while Anto belongs to no group in particular.

Tobi, who was asked by Ebuka on the live eviction show, accused Khloe of causing division in the House, by cooking for her group of friends, instead of cooking for all the housemates.

Anto disagreed partially with what Tobi had said. She said Cee-C started the whole thing when she decided to cook for the house and left her (Anto) and Khloe out of the meal. She said the house had been divided before Khloe f.

Cee-C fought back, saying that Tobi started the alliance thing in the house, which is starting to divide the house.

She mentioned to Nina that she heard Tobi refer to some set of people as his group of people.

They tried to make peace, to no avail, as Alex and Cee-C started to exchange words.

