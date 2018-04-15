 #BBNaija: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Spiced things up the Niger Delta Way for Tonight’s Live Show — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Spiced things up the Niger Delta Way for Tonight’s Live Show

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in BBNaija | 0 comments

The host of the #BBNaija show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wore a Niger-Delta inspired outfit today by one of his favourite designers, Ugo Monye. He gave us a sneak peek on his Instagram stories with the photo below. If this outfit is any indication of how traditional his final live show outfit will be for the #BBNaija […]

The post #BBNaija: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Spiced things up the Niger Delta Way for Tonight’s Live Show appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.