 BBNaija: Ebuka Responds to Allegations That Cee-C Was His Ex-Girlfriend — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Ebuka Responds to Allegations That Cee-C Was His Ex-Girlfriend

Posted on Apr 5, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

The host of the Big Brother show, Ebuka, had been under siege over the past day as Nigerians started carrying a rumour that BBNaija House spitfire, Cee-C, was his ex-girlfriend. This situation arose after some people online got the impression that Ebuka had an ‘attitude’ towards Cee-C which in their opinion suggested an earlier relationship. […]

The post BBNaija: Ebuka Responds to Allegations That Cee-C Was His Ex-Girlfriend appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

