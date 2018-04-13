 BBNaija: Efe Celebrate One Year Anniversary Of Win, Apologizes to People Offended — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Efe Celebrate One Year Anniversary Of Win, Apologizes to People Offended

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Winner of the last Big Brother Nigeria, Efe, has taken to his social media to celebrate the first anniversary of his win and also to all those he might have offended on the way. He also thanks brands and all those who stood by him. His words, “Thank you Multichoice Nigeria, @dstvnigeria , @GOTvng, @Payporte, […]

