BBNaija: Evicted housemates Ifu Ennada & Ahneeka intensifies campaign for Miracle — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Evicted housemates Ifu Ennada & Ahneeka intensifies campaign for Miracle

Viewers of the show have taken to social media to campaign for their favourite housemates in high hopes that they emerge winner of the third edition of the reality TV game show.

In light of this, celebrities who are die-hard followers of the show have also begun rooting for their favourite housemate as they’ve taken to social media to show who their hearts are with.

Now, Former Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala reality TV show housemates Ifu Ennada & Ahneeka have led a campaign for Miracle to win the N45 million prize money.

Ifu Ennada took her instagram page and wrote:

Everyone needs a Miracle in their life…someone to sing their song and make everyone fall even more in love with it in their absence…a young ambitious, intelligent and entertaining young man with a good heart.

I’m all up for Miracle! Please support @miracleikechukwu

Please vote Miracle!

Ahneeka with full names Iwuchukwu Marianne Ahneeka on the other shared a video and wrote:

Imagine big… its not wrong … I use to be scared to dream big.. but this dude taught me the power of imagination.. Forever FlyBoy …. if you haven’t ..please pump in those votes #FlyBoy #FlyBoyCrew #crewmember #wordsoFWisdom #wordstoliveby #TheCaptain #TheMiracle

The post #BBNaija: Evicted housemates Ifu Ennada & Ahneeka intensifies campaign for Miracle appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

