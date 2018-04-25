BBNaija: “Ex-housemate declined movie role cause she was meeting and greeting fans” – Funnybone — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: “Ex-housemate declined movie role cause she was meeting and greeting fans” – Funnybone





Top Nigerian comedian, Funnybone has dished out an advice for housemates of the 2018 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality show, just days after the show got met its end.

The comedian who advised all housemates to grab all they can now as Nigerians are like a moving train – they pause to observe and admire, afterwards they keep moving without looking back – admitted that Africa and Nigerians have never been this entertained before and so the housemates should make the best of what they have now.

In advising them, he disclosed that a certain housemate was called for a movie role, but she said she was busy with meeting and greeting fans.





He wrote;

Dear housemates, I bring you good tidings, I also want to specially thank you all for keeping us glued to our tv sets for over 3months. Nigerians and Africans at large sure havent been this entertained before, you guys rock mehn .

Now to the truth which nobody will ever tell you guys, BITTER TRUTH.

Nigerians are like a moving train. they pause to observe and admire, afterwards they keep moving without looking back. the same FANS who waited hours for y’all to arrive Lagos, danced and even fought to defend thier favourite housemates will be the first to curse you guys out soon. We just forget too easily here in Nigeria.

The same guys who CHEER are the same that will BOO.

MY candid advise is please housemates, grab what you can grab now, hustle what u can hustle now. I heard a certain evicted housemate was called for a movie role and she said she was busy with meeting and greeting fans.

I laughed oo. You will have enough time to greet fans in the course of your career but please grab what you can grab now. Tomorrow, this opening might not be there and the fans would have moved on to the new season housemates or something else.

I dont mean to disrespect FANS. but I am clearly stating the obvious. These fans will move on before you know, so dont be carried away by the instagram comments and likes. These comments dont pay bills. Soon they will begin to say ‘haa see that housemate oo.. wetin him dey do now sef ‘

Grab what u can grab now. Our fanship for naija get expiry date o. See finish na our nickname, you can ask former housemates how they introduce themselves now at events.

So the moral of this write up is…. As e dey hot please grab what you can grab .

byeee

