BBNaija : Ex Housemates Lolu And Anto meets with Singer Tekno — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija : Ex Housemates Lolu And Anto meets with Singer Tekno

Ex housemates Lolu and Anto

The former Big Brother Naija ‘double wahala’ housemates who are currently on tour met with ‘Pana Singer’ Tekno at Naija fm few days ago.

See more photos below ;

Following their eviction from the Big Brother house, Anto, Khloe and Lolu have arrived the country and indeed, they received quite an overwhelming welcome from their fans.

Anto who was quite elated to see her fans, shared a video on her page writing,

Good morning fam. Thanks to the Anto Army soldiers that received me at the airport yesterday. I feel so LOVED. Thanks for the kind words and the gifts.

Thanks for your support all throughout my #bbnaija journey.

Stay tuned…. I have so much planned and I am looking forward to meeting you both virtually and in person.

Anto is small but MIGHTY with the support of ANTO ARMY.

