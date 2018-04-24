BBNaija: Fans React to Cee-C Being Attacked at Lagos Airport — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Fans React to Cee-C Being Attacked at Lagos Airport

Fans of controversial housemates have reacted to the news that she was booed and attacked at the international airport in Lagos. No on can deny that Cee-C definitely brought life to the Double wahala theme of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show.

However, the outburst against Tobi in the last fews days preceding the end of the show was obviously the last straw for some fans. The top 5 housemates arrived yesterday and you won’t believe that some fans actually went to the airport to boo her.

Here are some reactions from some of her fans

Y'all left your family (husband, wife, kids, sisters, brother)at home, paid money to the airport just to insult and attack Cee c and you claim to be better than her. God can't be mocked. #BBNaija — Black Or White (@Yink1234) April 23, 2018

"@kaybest__: Some people actually took their time to go to the airport and Boo CeeC? Guess CeeC is not that bad compared to those people #BBNaijaFinale #bbnaija pic.twitter.com/hyU1TiHmv4 — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) April 24, 2018

So Nigerians are really that pathetic,attacked Cee-C all in the name of a game,y'all are a bunch of fools!!!lea nyontsha!!!!sies!!!a mere game!!wow!!!#BBNaija — MoMo KING CEE-C KoBeLi (@KobeliMoLintle) April 23, 2018

#BBNaija ppl were actually insulting Cee-C at the airport and banging the doors to her car,if not for the tight security they probably would have done worse to her and her sis… apparently y'all that hate her are worse than she is!! Bitter ppl!.. — Racheal Idu (@chelvey_rayy) April 23, 2018

So they tried to get physical with Cee-C?? who is bitter now?? Who is evil now?? Who is the bully now??

Keep exposing your true natures #BBNaija — Pedro (@ThickSeptember) April 23, 2018

The post BBNaija: Fans React to Cee-C Being Attacked at Lagos Airport appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

