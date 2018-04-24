 BBNaija: Fans React to Cee-C Being Attacked at Lagos Airport — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija: Fans React to Cee-C Being Attacked at Lagos Airport

Posted on Apr 24, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Fans of controversial housemates have reacted to the news that she was booed and attacked at the international airport in Lagos. No on can deny that Cee-C definitely  brought life to the Double wahala theme of this year’s Big Brother Naija reality show.

However, the outburst against Tobi in the last fews days preceding the end of the show was obviously the last straw for some fans. The top 5 housemates arrived yesterday and you won’t believe that some fans actually went to the airport to boo her.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Here are some reactions from some of her fans

 

 

The post BBNaija: Fans React to Cee-C Being Attacked at Lagos Airport appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.