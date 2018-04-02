BBNaija! Fans Storm Airport as Teddy A and Bambam Arrive Nigeria — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Fans Storm Airport as Teddy A and Bambam Arrive Nigeria

Fans storms Airport as evicted Big Brother Naija housemates ,Teddy A and Bam Bam arrive Lagos airport. Watch videos below; Not Biggie,neither his auditor nor people whose inferiority complex made them assume Teddy A is arrogant can stop D manifestation of God's glory over Him.Its his time & D eviction couldnt stop it.Neva in D […]

The post BBNaija! Fans Storm Airport as Teddy A and Bambam Arrive Nigeria appeared first on Timeofgist.

