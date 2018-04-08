 BBNaija: Fans Troll Ebuka’s red suit (6 Things to note) — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: Fans Troll Ebuka’s red suit (6 Things to note)

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Nigeria host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocked a red suit for the Sunday eviction show today. The show host, who does no wrong in the eyes of everyone when it comes to fashion was for the first time dissed for his outfit.

According to the fans, Ebuka’s suit looked like those worn by Nollywood actor, Kanayo o Kanayo in movies where he plays ritualist. See funny reactions below;

 

