 #BBnaija Final Show: Nina Evicted — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBnaija Final Show: Nina Evicted

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The final show of big brother is ongoing and of course today the winner of the show themed Double Wahala would be announced.

Recall there are just five housemate remaining in the house, but right now Nina one of the Big brother naija housemate has been evicted.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Nina so far has been a great contender in the reality show, we wish her the very best going forward.

 

 

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.