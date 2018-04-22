 #BBnaija Finale: Five Facts About Evicted Housemate Nina — Nigeria Today
#BBnaija Finale: Five Facts About Evicted Housemate Nina

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

1.Full Name: Chinonso Nina (aka NINA)

2. Age: 21 at 2018

3.Nina was born and also resides in Owerri in Imo State of Nigeria. She’s the last daughter amongst 5 siblings, she loves singing, talking and chatting with other people.

4.The 21-year old English and Literary Studies graduate enjoys eating spaghetti and enjoys listening to music by Wizkid.

ABOUT NINA BBNAIJA PROFILE, BIOGRAPHY AND LIFESTYLE | PICTURE OF NINA BBNAIJA

5. Nina describes herself as unpretentious and can neither stand proud people nor liars,she knows she’ll be the fans’ favourite because she will be “real and fans will love that”.

