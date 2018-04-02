BBNaija: Finally, Big Brother Nigeria Evicts "Jim Iyke" Of The House Teddy A & "Wife" Bambam — Nigeria Today

Finally the arrogant and fighter of the big brother Nigeria house has been evicted. Should I even say the black sheep of big brother house in 2018. This Teddy A threatens to beat everybody up biko nu. Quite unfortunate Bambam was also caught in his web and she is now gone.

As if say big brother house was their rented apartment. Come here come they live couples life. Abi they send them to come marry for there ni? Now they are outside, hope they connection continues.

Well, just when we thought, Bambam’s eviction was enough for the new week, big brother came up with another twist and twisted the game as he wish. Teddy got least votes from fans, leaving Nina and Ceec. Like Play Like Play, i wont be wrong if i say, Husband and Wife got Evicted between 24 hours.

In Teddy A’s Words;

“My girl left and now am out”.

“Am a Thug but BamBam cooled me down”

“I was all my real self while in the house”

See how people voted…