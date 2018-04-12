BBNaija: Finally Miracle and Nina settles beef, cuddles each other while sleeping(video) — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Finally Miracle and Nina settles beef, cuddles each other while sleeping(video)

Big Brother Naija 2018 lovebirds Miracle & Nina finally resolved their issues last night with the help of Tobi, Alex and Anto.

It will be recalled that the two had a fallout after Miracle got upset with Nina for referring to him as a friend during the live show.

Nina decided she wouldn’t have anything to do with Miracle again after he accused her of playing him.

However, Alex, Tobi and Anto helped them resolve their differences last night.

After putting their differences aside, the two were spotted sleeping in each other’s arms just like they used to.

Watch the video below:

Recall that during a conversation with Tobi and Alex, Nina insisted she’s officially done with Miracle and doesn’t care anymore about him.

An emotional Nina later broke down in tears and appealed to Tobi to help with alcohol to ease herself.

Watch the video below:

