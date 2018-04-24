BBNaija: Gifts start rolling in for Cee-c as she receives N2M, 10 designer dresses, an iPhone X & other cash gifts — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Gifts start rolling in for Cee-c as she receives N2M, 10 designer dresses, an iPhone X & other cash gifts

Well, she didn’t exactly leave with any prize from the 2018 Big Brother Naija house, except becoming the first runner-up, her ever dedicated fans have started showering her with gifts.

Cee-C was pictured with her father as they stood hand in hand holding a cheque of N2 million from Team Cee-C with the inscription that she is their winner.

CEO of Havilah clothing in Nigeria has also offered 10 designer dresses to Cee-C, alongside an opportunity to counsel her.

As if that was not enough, a Twitter user disclosed that a fan promised to give Cee-C, 500,000, a company, an iPhone X while another gave her N1 million.

See proofs below:

In all, she has about N3.5 million, lets just hope they all fulfill their promises.

Congratulations to Cee-C.

Source – Gistreel

The post #BBNaija: Gifts start rolling in for Cee-c as she receives N2M, 10 designer dresses, an iPhone X & other cash gifts appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

