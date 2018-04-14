 BBNaija Host, Ebuka Trends On Social Media After Rocking This Outfit (Photo) — Nigeria Today
BBNaija Host, Ebuka Trends On Social Media After Rocking This Outfit (Photo)

Apr 14, 2018

Big Brother Naija Host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu took to his Instagran page to share this photo as he stepped out for an Owambe function yesterday looking expensive and classy in a beautifully designed native outfit, Agbada.

He captioned the photo;

“Owambe Fridays…#TheGMWedding Agbada by @deco_d29”

This has left ladies drooling over him despite the fact that he is happily married.

