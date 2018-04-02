BBNaija! Housemates Up For Possible Eviction This Week — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Housemates Up For Possible Eviction This Week
Big Brother ordered all the housemates to gather in the lounge and asked this week’s Head of House Khloe to pick one chance card from the glass booth, Khloe immediately proceeded and picked chance card 4. The live nominations then kicked off with Tobi, below is how each housemate has nominated this evening. 1. Tobi […]
The post BBNaija! Housemates Up For Possible Eviction This Week appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!