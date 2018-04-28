BBNaija! “How I felt after kissing Cee-C” – Tobi — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! “How I felt after kissing Cee-C” – Tobi
Tobi said he was surprised when the long awaited kiss finally came, adding that even when it came, he felt Cee-c was playing game. One of the times Tobi kissed CeeC. While in the Big Brother House, Cee-c and Tobi were chosen as strategic partners, a relationship which later brewed into a somewhat romantic affair. […]
The post BBNaija! “How I felt after kissing Cee-C” – Tobi appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!