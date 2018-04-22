 BBNaija! How viewers voted for their favourite housemates this week — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! How viewers voted for their favourite housemates this week

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

As Big Brother Naija comes to an end, here’s the final voting polls of the last week in the Big Brother Naija house.   Nina came least with votes as we saw be the first to leave the Big Brother house out of the remaining five housemates – she came in with a total percent […]

The post BBNaija! How viewers voted for their favourite housemates this week appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.