BBNaija: I don’t like Tobi.. He is a gossip — Nina — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: I don’t like Tobi.. He is a gossip — Nina

Nina had a quick chat with Cool FM, and they played a game. To choose who she’d Smash, Marry and K-ill between Tobi, Miracle and Rico.

Nina says she was gon kill Tobi, but doesn’t know who she’d smash or marry… But will particularly kill Tobi. She also says she doesn’t like Tobi because he’s a gossip.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, during Nina’s media tour, she made a stop at Beat FM, and had a chat with Toolz where she officially dumped Collins for Miracle.

In an interview with Toolz of Beat FM on Friday, she revealed that she has not spoken with Collins since she came back to Nigeria.

Nina also said she was attracted to eventual winner, Miracle, because things happened naturally between them.

“When I got into the house, Miracle and I bonded very well. Everything happened naturally,” she said.

When Nina revealed that she had dated Collins for a year, Toolz asked if she had reached out to him.

“I don’t think I want to do that. I don’t want any negative vibes around me right me,” she replied.

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: I don’t like Tobi.. He is a gossip — Nina appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

