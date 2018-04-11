BBNaija: I go Dye offers to fund Rico Swavey’s restaurant business — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: I go Dye offers to fund Rico Swavey’s restaurant business

Francis Agoda aka I Go Dye has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Rico Swavey.

According to him, Rico’s character will change a lot of perception’s about Nigeria men, and he also offered to assist him set up a restaurant business whenever he is ready.

He shared a photo of Rico and wrote:

“I kindly use this medium to celebrate one of the finest gentlemen,with modest standard,who expressed a pleasant social decorum an exemplary quality,that projected the real values of a young Africa man,as a symbol of respect,dignity, cultured in domestic activities.

“You have proven that we still have more responsible youths in Nigeria, your character will change a lot of perception’s about our Nigeria men, my profound respect to you.

“Please understand that your eviction,doesn’t not stop you from becoming what you desire, try and maintain this standard,soonest the sky will become your stepping stone,because you are the next stage butterfly.

“However, I over heard you mention, that you will want to embark on a restaurant business, at any time you want to commence the project,please contact me ,I will be glad to support with the little I can towards achieving this goal.

“Once again,sail on; inspiring many others,proving the point that it is worthy to be responsible, devoid of immoral justification that was expected from you.

“I shall continually celebrate anyone with your kind of remarkable character and humane attitude of purpose.congratulations.”

