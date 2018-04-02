 BBNaija: i-Phone almost made me fall sick- Rico — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: i-Phone almost made me fall sick- Rico

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Big Brother Housemate, Rico swavey spent this afternoon relieving his glory days as Khloe prodded him to give the backstory in winning the Nokia Challenge. He took Khloe through the whole concept as Cee-C listened in on the conversation. At the end, Khloe wanted to know how much was won. “One million, the Nokia 8 […]

