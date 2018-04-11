 #BBNaija: I Will Be A Bigger Artist Than Wizkid And Davido By December 2018 – Teddy A says — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: I Will Be A Bigger Artist Than Wizkid And Davido By December 2018 – Teddy A says

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

In an exclusive interview with tooxclusive, Teddy A has insisted that he wants to be the biggest artist in the Nigerian Music Industry come December 2018.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

It is clear that he wishes to be a bigger artist than Wizkid, Davido and the likes who have been in the music industry for a very long time.

Lets know what you feel about this statement made by Teddy A.

The post #BBNaija: I Will Be A Bigger Artist Than Wizkid And Davido By December 2018 – Teddy A says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.