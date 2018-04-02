BBNaija: If sex could bring you success, BamBam and Teddy A would still be in the House – Omokri — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: If sex could bring you success, BamBam and Teddy A would still be in the House – Omokri

A former aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has thrown a hard swipe at the recently evicted duo (or couple) in the BBNaija reality show – Teddy A and Bambam.

Reno who took to his twitter handle was not miserly in his words as he lambasted them for their sexual escapades while in the Big Brother House ( BBNaija ). This is what he had to say:

“If sex could bring you success in life, BamBam and Teddy A would still be in the Big Brother House. It is better to be interesting than to be sexy. It is best to be submit to Godly principles than to submit to toilet sex.”

Is Reno Omokri right to have thrown this kind of blow at Teddy A and BamBam?

