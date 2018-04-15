 BBNaija: I’ll Date Alex If She Decides – Tobi — Nigeria Today
BBNaija: I’ll Date Alex If She Decides – Tobi

Posted on Apr 15, 2018

Big Brother Naija housemate,Tobi has openly declared his intention to date fellow housemate,Alex if she decides.

He said this in response to a question posed by Ebuka during the live eviction show. Meanwhile, Alex revealed she won’t as what they share is platonic.

As Ebuka engages the housemates, the following dialogue ensued:

Ebuka: Did you have a problem with Tobi and Alex getting closer?

Cee-C: Well I feel like Alex was throwing herself at all the guys in the house. Showing boobs and ass everywhere.

Ebuka: Tobi will you date Alex, if she wanted to date you.

Tobi: I won’t lie. Yes.

Alex: Ha!

*Cee-C rolls eyes.

