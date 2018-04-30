 BBNaija! ‘I’ll kill Nina, I’ll kill Cee-C, I won’t smash either of them’ – Tobi reveals — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija finalist, Tobi Bakre has said he can’t “smash” Cee-C or Nina but he can definitely Marry Alex.   When playing the Smash, Marry, or Kill game at Cool FM, Tobi was asked who he will smash, marry, or kill between Alex, Nina, and Cee-C? And he replied: I’ll kill Nina, kill Cee-C, […]

