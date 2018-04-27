BBNaija: ‘I’m not a gold-digger, my boyfriend won’t take me back’ – Nina replies critics — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: ‘I’m not a gold-digger, my boyfriend won’t take me back’ – Nina replies critics

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina,has finally replied critics who believe that she dumped her boyfriend Collins for Miracle because he is now rich.

Recall that the reality star had caused quite the controversy on social media following her revelation in an interview at Beats FM, that she has not spoken with her boyfriend Collins since she left the show and won’t be talking to anyone close to him because she doesn’t want negative energy, has slammed those who called her a gold-digger for reneging of her promise of getting back to her boyfriend.

Nina had also stated in the interview that she was attracted to eventual winner, Miracle, because things happened naturally between them.

“When I got into the house, Miracle and I bonded very well. Everything happened naturally,” she said.

When Nina revealed that she had dated Collins for a year, Toolz asked if she had reached out to him.

“I don’t think I want to do that. I don’t want any negative vibes around me right me,” she replied.

However in her Instalive video today, the reality show star who said she owes no one an explanation for falling in love with Miracle, said she is now focused of making her goals become reality than being in a relationship. According to Nina who also debunked rumours of being a gold digger, she doesn’t think her boyfriend will accept her back after all that happened with Miracle while on the show.

We reported earlier that Miracle opened up on his relationship with Nina, in an interview with Payporte. If you never read our report, here are excerpts from the interview;

Let’s talk about Nina, how do you feel about her?

Miracle: My relationship with Nina does not change outside the house, we are still good friends. I plan to make good use of the friendship with Nina around at least it will reduce the proximity of female fans and all, with her it is easier to set the barrier. Yes, we are still good friends.

Can you guys be together in the future

We can be, I have feelings for her but there is time for everything. We are both young now and marriage is not the next thing, the goal is to make money o (laughs). You never can tell what happens sha and I hope you know that I and Nina are from the same state, we are both from Imo state so anything can happen.

