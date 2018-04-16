BBnaija is playing my Song Without giving me Money- Speed Darlington — Nigeria Today

BBnaija is playing my Song Without giving me Money- Speed Darlington

Speed Darlington has taken to the streets of New York to protest against Big Brother Naija for playing his song ‘Bangdadadang’ during the Saturday night party without paying him.

According to him, he should be paid because he makes no money as an independent artist.

“I hear bbnaija is using bangdadadang and they gave me no money… they’re using my music for free without penny in my pocket”

“All of you at my palace tonight. I want to know if it’s true that someone is milking independent artist like me? Knowing very well I make no money from music. Anytime you play my music on radio or TV I got to get paid.”

