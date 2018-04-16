BBNaija: Isn't Housemate Miracle The Luckiest Guy? He Won Another N200,000 Wager — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Isn’t Housemate Miracle The Luckiest Guy? He Won Another N200,000 Wager
The lucky BBNiaja housemate, had earlier emerged winner of the season’s Payporte arena games challenge with a prize of N1 million. He also won the Pepsi Challenge carting away the sum of 1 million naira. Miracle was again lucky to have won N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two.
Miracle won the cash in a contest with seven other housemates. They were all instructed by Big Brother to pick a box each labelled 1- 10. Big Bother, who presented the wager challenge as the simplest of the season, presented housemates with 10 suitcases with gift items in each of the boxes.
More grace to Miracle.
