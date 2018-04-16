BBNaija: Isn't Housemate Miracle The Luckiest Guy? He Won Another N200,000 Wager — Nigeria Today

I was tipping Lolu to be the one who will win the Big Brother Nigeria grand prize of N45m but Miracle keep popping up every time and winning those little but huge prizes in the house. And now that Lolu is gone, its Miracle all the way.

He never seizes to amaze everybody, including those in the house as well as his fans outside. The only rival i think he has right now is the world and renowned and sexy Cee C. While Cee-C has been described as the real ‘Double Wahala’, it appears Miracle has all the luck in the house as he has once again emerged winner of the Big Brother Naija (Double Wahala) final wager challenge.

The lucky BBNiaja housemate, had earlier emerged winner of the season’s Payporte arena games challenge with a prize of N1 million. He also won the Pepsi Challenge carting away the sum of 1 million naira. Miracle was again lucky to have won N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two.

Miracle won the cash in a contest with seven other housemates. They were all instructed by Big Brother to pick a box each labelled 1- 10. Big Bother, who presented the wager challenge as the simplest of the season, presented housemates with 10 suitcases with gift items in each of the boxes.

More grace to Miracle.