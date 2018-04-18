 #BBNaija: “Its official, Cee-C is mad” – Toolz, Aramide & more react to Cee-C’s meltdown — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: “Its official, Cee-C is mad” – Toolz, Aramide & more react to Cee-C’s meltdown

Aramide react to Cee-C’s meltdown

This morning, Cee-C went on a total tirade raining serious insults at fellow housemate, Tobi.

The clips which have been making rounds online has quite a lot of people reacting to it.

It all began when Tobi said he doesn’t like her anymore as they were about to prepare for their Close-Up task.

She started raining insults on him, cursing him for gossiping and talking behind her back with other housemates.

She warned him to steer clear from her and her matter because she is completely over him.

Meanwhile in all this, Tobi did not utter any abusive word to her. He just kept laughing as she ranted on.

She still called him a f#ck boy, saying he does not have anything to offer a grown woman like her.

Watch video below;

See a few of the reactions on Twitter below.

The post #BBNaija: "Its official, Cee-C is mad" – Toolz, Aramide & more react to Cee-C's meltdown appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

