BBNaija: Iyanya, Bisola, invite Teddy A to music collaboration — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Iyanya, Bisola, invite Teddy A to music collaboration

Recently evicted housemate Teddy A has received invitations for music collaborations from Nigerian pop artist Iyanya and BBNaija season two first runner up Bisola.

The two musicians, who are signed on the same management platform, reached out to Teddy A through their Twitter accounts after his eviction on Sunday.

‘Kukere’ crooner, Iyanya wrote @Iyanya, “Yooooo @iamteddya #Biko hit me up once you get into Gidi. Make we enter studio cook banger! #AlphaMale #BBNajia #TMC #BeTheMovement.”

Minutes later, Bisola, who just released a new music single, commented @iambisola, writing: “Bruv @Iyanya, I need to be that studio with you and @iamteddya. Let’s do this! #BBNaija #AlphaMale #TMC #BeTheMovement.”

Meanwhile, other Nigerian stars have been drumming support for Teddy A right after his eviction, especially the growth of his music with some urging him to utilise the platform.

Mavin records boss Don Jazzy wrote on his Twitter handle @donjazzy, “Bam and Teddy will be very fine sha. Win or no win. They are mad talented and ready for the industry. #bbnaija.”

Read Also: Double Wahala: Controversies trail Sunday eviction results

Former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu, wrote @siruti, “TeddyA’s screen presence is undeniably extreme. The man is def gonna go places.”

Acclaimed media personality J.J. Omojuwa @omojuwa tweeted, “Teddy A will do outside the house. At least he got the talent and persona to be a star.”

Teddy A was evicted on Sunday after securing total 16.81 per cent of the votes, coming third after Nina and CeeC.

The housemate, who was best known for his musical prowess, spent the most part of his stay in the house glued to his love interest BamBam.

However, in a twist, BamBam was evicted on Saturday after the party, which left Teddy A feeling down as he visibly shed tears.

The ex-housemate reiterated the need to focus on his music now that his time on the show is over.

This leaves CeeC, Nina, Rico Swavey, Miracle, Tobi, Alex, Anto, Lolu and Khloe to continue the battle for the 45 million naira star prize.

The post BBNaija: Iyanya, Bisola, invite Teddy A to music collaboration appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

