BBNaija: Khloe explains why she was unhappy when Miracle won — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Khloe explains why she was unhappy when Miracle won





Khloe explains

After critics came for her over her reaction when Miracle was announced winner of the Big Brother Naija show Sunday night, Khloe has finally responded.

According to her, she lost a bet when Miracle was announced winner of the game show – she obviously had placed her bet on Cee-C and so hearing that Miracle had won made her desponding.





At the time, Khloe was all anxious when Ebuka went all silent – for effect – before announcing who the winner of the show was… and then he did announce the winner and Khloe was seen with a scornful look thereafter, meaning she obviously wasn’t pleased the pilot got to win.

Khloe was first disqualified from the Big Brother game then she was reinstated back into the house for a second chance but then, got evicted again last week alongside Anto and Lolu.

Watch her respond to critics over her reaction,

Her unhappy reaction after Miracle won:

