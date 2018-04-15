BBNaija: Khloe Was Never My Fiancee – Video Director, Unlimited LA — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Khloe Was Never My Fiancee – Video Director, Unlimited LA



#BBNaija: Khloe Was Never My Fiancee – Video Director, Unlimited LAMusic video director, Olalekan Buhari popularly known as Unlimited LA, made the news sometime ago when he declared that Big Brother Naija Khloe, is his girlfriend and that he is planning to get married to her soon.Read here

However, in a new interview with Sunday Scoop, Unlimited LA recanted his claim.

According to him, Khloe never dated him’

In his words;

“Khloe is not my girlfriend. I was just joking when I made that post. She is just my friend. The whole thing was a publicity stunt. It isn’t her nude pictures or the bad reports about her that have made me to say she is no longer my fiancée. We have never dated. I don’t have any girlfriend; so, my post did not offend anybody close to me. “As for my taste in women, I like someone who is smart and hard-working. She also has to have a pretty face. That is what would attract me in the first place.”



Now that Khloe is back in the competition, LA says he doesn’t know what her chances in the house are.

“The funny thing is that I don’t watch Big Brother Naija. I don’t have any interest in it and I am always very busy. It was even on Instagram that I got to know that Khloe was a contestant,” he said.

On rivalry battle between him and Clarence Peters, LA said:

“I am close friends with Clarence Peters. There is no basis for comparison between us because he has more work experience than me. There is no way I can compare myself with him because he is bigger than I am. People are just talking but at the end of the day, we just want to get paid. There are lots of videos to be shot. I can’t shoot all the videos and Clarence cannot shoot everything as well.”

