 #BBNaija - Lolu, Anto And Khloe Evicted From Big Brother Nigeria “Double Wahala” — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija – Lolu, Anto And Khloe Evicted From Big Brother Nigeria “Double Wahala”

Posted on Apr 15, 2018

Big Brother Nigeria “Double Wahala” is at it again ooo. Evicting three housemates at the same time? This has never happened before and this is so scary. I’m indeed sorry for Lulo Anto and Khloe because they have now become the casualty of Big Brother Naija creative and unpredictable abilities.

Big Brother Naija housemates, Lolu, Anto and Khloe have been evicted from the show after been among the housemates up for eviction.
Anto and Khloe who were previously evicted from the Big Brother Naija House, returned to the house due to Big Brother’s generosity were fighting to stay in the house in order to stand a chance of winning the grand prize had their stay cut short.

See how naija people voted…

