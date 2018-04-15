BBNaija - Lolu, Anto And Khloe Evicted From Big Brother Nigeria “Double Wahala” — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija – Lolu, Anto And Khloe Evicted From Big Brother Nigeria “Double Wahala”
Big Brother Naija housemates, Lolu, Anto and Khloe have been evicted from the show after been among the housemates up for eviction.
Anto and Khloe who were previously evicted from the Big Brother Naija House, returned to the house due to Big Brother’s generosity were fighting to stay in the house in order to stand a chance of winning the grand prize had their stay cut short.
