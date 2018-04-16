BBNaija: Luck smiles on Miracle again as he wins the N200,000 wager — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Luck smiles on Miracle again as he wins the N200,000 wager

While Cee-C has been described as the real ‘Double Wahala’, it appears Miracle has all the luck in the house as he has once again emerged winner of the BigBrotherNaija (Double Wahala) final wager challenge.

The lucky BBNiaja housemate, had earlier emerged winner of the season’s Payporte arena games challenge with a prize of N1 million.

He also won the Pepsi Challenge carting away the sum of 1 million naira.

Miracle was again lucky to have won of N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two.

Miracle won the cash in a contest with seven other housemates.

They were all instructed by BigBrother to pick a box each labelled 1- 10.

BigBrother, who presented the wager challenge as the simplest of the season, presented housemates with 10 suitcases with gift items in each of the boxes.

BigBrother said one of the suitcases contained a cash reward and instructed housemates not to pick the suitcase containing the cash reward.

He said if any of the housemates picked the suitcase containing the cash reward the housemate wins the cash reward but the house loses the wager.

Housemates were given two minutes to pick and open a box of their choice using the pin code 777.

Miracle picked the box labelled number 2.

Housemates lost the wager for the week while miracle got the N200,000 which was meant to be used as the house final week shopping allowance.

Miracle earlier wins fetched him a year supply of Pepsi products and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for winning the Pepsi ‘Refresh The Mix’ challenge.

