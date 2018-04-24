 BBNaija! Meet the Voice Behind Biggie — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Meet the Voice Behind Biggie

Meet Andre Blaze the ‘Double Wahala’ voice of Biggie. Andre Blaze Henshaw is a Nigerian radio personality, rapper, television host and executive producer. He first gained notice as a member of the hip hop group Tuck Tyght Allstars. His radio career began at Rhythm 93.7 FM Port Harcourt, where he worked for over six years […]

