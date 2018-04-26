 BBNaija! Miracle and Nina share first kiss outside BBNaija house (video) — Nigeria Today
BBNaija! Miracle and Nina share first kiss outside BBNaija house (video)

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Big Brother Naija ex housemate Miracle and Nina have shared their first kiss since leaving the Big Brother Naija house. The couple hung out yesterday evening and had the kiss after Nina asked for it. Video was shared on Miracle’s live video. Watch the video below:

