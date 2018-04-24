BBNaija! Miracle Finally Opens Up on His Relationship With Nina — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Miracle Finally Opens Up on His Relationship With Nina
Winner of Big Brother Naija Double Wahala reality TV show, Miracle has cleared his relationship status with fellow ex-housemate Nina during a post Big Brother interview with the reality TV show media team. Miracle and Nina (MINA) were initially partners in the show, however, the two ex-housemates got romantically involved with each other despite Nina […]
The post BBNaija! Miracle Finally Opens Up on His Relationship With Nina appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!