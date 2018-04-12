 #BBNaija: Miracle & Nina sleep in each other’s arm after reconciling (Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

#BBNaija: Miracle & Nina sleep in each other’s arm after reconciling (Video)

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Miracle & Nina finally resolved their issues last night with the help of Tobi, Alex and Anto.

It will be recalled that the two had a fallout after Miracle got upset with Nina for referring to him as a friend during the live show.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Nina decided she wouldn’t have anything to do with Miracle again after he accused her of playing him.

However, Alex, Tobi and Anto helped them resolve their differences last night.

After putting their differences aside, the two were spotted sleeping in each other’s arms just like they used to.

Watch the video below:

Recall that during a conversation with Tobi and Alex, Nina insisted she’s officially done with Miracle and doesn’t care anymore about him.

An emotional Nina later broke down in tears and appealed to Tobi to help with alcohol to ease herself.

Watch the video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post #BBNaija: Miracle & Nina sleep in each other’s arm after reconciling (Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.