BBNaija: Miracle Wins Big As Reality Show Nears Its End — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Miracle Wins Big As Reality Show Nears Its End

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates were on Friday thrilled when Biggie surprised them with a visit to the house by Pepsi ambassadors DJ Spinall and DJ Obi.

The Pepsi ambassadors taught housemates the act, using the Amplifier and other equipment.

Miracle was announced winner of the this week’s ‘Pepsi challenge’. He was the first housemate to complete his task after finding the missing DJ pictures.

He was gifted a one year free supply of Pepsi products for a whole year, a ticket to ”One Africa” music festival and N1 million cash prize.

Recall that, Leo, Ifu Ennada has won an all expense paid trip to London to attend ‘One Africa’ music festival, N5 million cash prize, one year supply of Pepsi in the B “Roc da mat” challenge.

Other housemates were, however, gifted a ticket to the Pepsi party on the 30th of April.

Miracle has also been tipped to win the N45 million prize money after polls show he is the most popular housemate in the house.

Source – TORI

