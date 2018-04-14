BBNaija: Miracle wins big — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Miracle wins big

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Miracle has been rewarded with N1 million a year supply of Pepsi products and an all expense paid trip to Dubai for winning the Pepsi ‘Refresh The Mix’ challenge. The housemates were tasked with solving a puzzle which involved making up the missing pieces that will reveal the faces of different Pepsi Dj ambassadors. Two time Head of House Miracle was the first to unravel the puzzle, revealing the picture of DJ Exclusive, one of the four Pepsi DJ Ambassadors.

