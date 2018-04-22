BBNaija: Miracle wins N1m for Payporte challenge — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Miracle wins N1m for Payporte challenge

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle, has emerged winner of the Payporte games. Miracle won the Payporte games after having the fastest time in all of the games in the ‘Double Wahala’ edition. Miracle won N1million naira in cash With a total time of 53 minute and 30 seconds, Miracle won the challenge.

