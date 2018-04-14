BBNaija: Miracle wins Pepsi’s Refresh the Mix task and the Arena games — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Miracle wins Pepsi’s Refresh the Mix task and the Arena games

It’s been good news all day for Miracle as he was crowned the winner for both Pepsi’s Refresh the Mix task and the Arena games.

Unlike the previous games, today Biggie chose to take the Housemates to a carnival and the challenges only required nothing but concentration which meant that there was no need for protective gear.

After going through the challenges with the Housemates, the buzzer went off for Khloe to open the game and she couldn’t get past the last stage of the challenge until her allocated ten minutes was up. Tobi went next and it was a walk in the park for him. He managed to finish the challenge in less than six minutes.

Anto, Lolu and Alex followed in Khloe’s footstep and the challenged proved a bit difficult for them. Cee-C managed to finish hers in just over seven minutes while Nina was just six seconds from reaching her allocated ten mins.

However, the biggest winner of the day was Miracle who snatched the glory from Tobi a little above three minutes, making it his third consecutive win of the Arena games.

Patience Is Virtue

The Housemates all started on a good note and for a while it looked like they would all finish in time, but that was not the case for most of them.

The five-part challenge consisted of navigating the maze, feeding Harry which required them to throw three balls into the mouth, tossing the ring, fishing and stick and pole which required the Housemates to poke a ball off its stand by passing a stick through three electrical rings.

Because they were racing against time, they didn’t realise that all the game wanted was patience and steadiness. Miracle, Tobi and Cee-C all got it right but the realisation is in the finish time.

