BBNaija N45M Prize: How Voters Aided Miracle’s Victory Over Cee-C, Tobi, Alex, Others — Nigeria Today

BBNaija N45M Prize: How Voters Aided Miracle’s Victory Over Cee-C, Tobi, Alex, Others

Nigeria’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) came to an end on Sunday, April 22, with Miracle, one of the 20 housemates, winning the grand prize.

The pilot goes home the N45 million grand prize and will be presented a sports utility vehicle when he returns to Nigeria.

Cee-C was the first runner-up while Tobi Bakre emerged second runner-up. The other two finalists were Nina and Alex.

Moments after Miracle was named the winner of #BBNaija season 3! Make sure to keep it locked on the official BBNaija website tomorrow as he answers YOUR #BBAskHM questions. https://t.co/0vHcLjNIHs pic.twitter.com/eLIRDc4Zhp — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 22, 2018

Miracle won the most tasks and emerged head of house on multiple occasions.

For the finale, he got 38.18 percent of the votes, Cee-C had 28.04, Tobi secured 22.53 while Alex and Nina had 7.07 and 4.18 respectively.

How Africa Voted: Miracle – 38.18%

Cee-C – 28.04%

Tobi – 22.53%

Alex – 7.07%

Nina – 4.18% Thank you for watching BBNaija. Go onto our website to recap on all of the Double Wahala this season! Check it out here: https://t.co/e3ka4CoYwJ #BBNaijaFinale pic.twitter.com/DVJINw65ys — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) April 22, 2018

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that Big Brother Naija recorded 170 million votes throughout the season.

Miracle was said to have won with over 38.18% of the entire votes cast. In all, 170 million votes were cast in the 85-day event, with 30 million votes coming in this week alone.

Miracle, has been a lucky one in the contest as he won many of awards put up. He emerged winner of the BigBrotherNaija (Double Wahala) final wager challenge.

Watch the moment Ebuka declared Miracle winner of #BBNaija3 Read more below: https://t.co/R04AmzEu6C pic.twitter.com/71RNCJrxk4 — Datboyjerry (@datboyjerry) April 22, 2018

The lucky Big Brother Naija housemate, had earlier emerged winner of the season’s Payporte arena games challenge with a prize of N1 million.

He also won the Pepsi Challenge carting away the sum of 1 million naira.

Miracle was again lucky to have won N200,000 wager allowance after picking the box tagged number two.

Miracle won the cash in a contest with seven other Big Brother Naija housemates.

Congratulations Miracle!!!

