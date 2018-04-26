 BBNaija! Nairabet CEO Offers Cee-C A Job — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Nairabet CEO Offers Cee-C A Job

Posted on Apr 26, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Chief Executive Officer of sports betting site, Nairabet – Oloye Akin Alabi has decided to offer Cee-C a job opportunity. The wealthy businessman took to his Twitter account to woo Cee-C who is also enjoying invitations from top commercial brands despite the harsh media reports that have described her as a very ‘bitter and […]

The post BBNaija! Nairabet CEO Offers Cee-C A Job appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.