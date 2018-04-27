 #BBNaija: Nigerians slam Nina for dumping Collins on National Radio — Nigeria Today
#BBNaija: Nigerians slam Nina for dumping Collins on National Radio

Nina has risked losing her fans over the dishonourable way she parted with her boyfriend, Collins because of Miracle.

Right from the beginning of the Big Brother Naija show which lasted for 85 days, Nina had shown signs of emotional instability and vulnerability.

It would be recalled that she kissed Miracle in the bathroom in less than 72 hours of their entry into the house in South Africa.


Ever since, there have been questions about her relationship in and outside the house which she has brilliantly given conflicting answers about.

Shortly after revealing that she was ready to continue with Collins despite allegedly having s*x with Miracle, the 21-year old announced during an interview with Beat FM Lagos that there is no possibility of reconciling with Collins.

This action has affected the way fans see her. Many believe the N45 million prize won my Miracle and his new found fame must have influenced her selfish decision.

The post #BBNaija: Nigerians slam Nina for dumping Collins on National Radio appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

